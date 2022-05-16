Alabama, Mississippi State and Ole Miss softball all punch tickets to NCAA tournament

(WTOK) - Alabama, Mississippi State and Ole Miss all receive bids for the 2022 NCAA softball tournament.

Alabama heads into the tournament as the number six seed. They will host game one starting on May 20th.

All-Session Tickets for the 2022 NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional will go on sale on Monday at 9 a.m. CT on https://t.co/YakPaC2v8z#PartyAtRhoads | @AlabamaSB pic.twitter.com/qo5kGcIRqq — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) May 15, 2022

Mississippi State will take on South Florida to open up NCAA action. This is the Bulldogs 17th bid in 22 years.

The Ole Miss Rebels will head out west to take on Loyal MaryMount to open up NCAA action.

