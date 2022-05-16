Another hot day, but there’s also a small risk for severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! If you’re enjoying the heat, then you’ll love the week ahead. More unseasonably warm weather is in the forecast with highs reaching up to around 90 degrees this afternoon. Average highs should be in the mid 80s, but it gets even hotter for Tuesday with low 90s expected. By midweek, upper-level ridging will allow temps to reach the mid 90s...very near to standing records. The mid 90s will continue through Friday before cooling down this weekend.

As for rain, it’ll be hard to find showers and storms most of the week. However, today, a few storms could pop-up this afternoon...and some could reach severe limits. Damaging wind is the primary threat. If you get caught under a storm, regardless of its severity, expect downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

This weekend, a cold front is expected to move in by Saturday evening. This will increase our rain chances Saturday afternoon & evening into early Sunday, but it’ll also bring in cooler weather for Sunday. It looks like low 80s are possible for highs Sunday afternoon, and many of you may be looking forward to this. Stay tuned

