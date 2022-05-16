Advertisement

Baby formula hack circulating on social media is a fail

An idea has circulated on social media suggesting people who are having trouble finding baby formula can order a different way through Amazon.
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An idea circulating on social media suggested people having trouble finding baby formula could order a different way through Amazon.

The post read people can change their Amazon settings from the United States to Canada to order baby formula.

WVLT News tried to order two different brands of popular infant formula, but Amazon said it could not be shipped to the U.S. address.

Instead, check with emergency rooms and doctors’ offices if you can’t find the formula you need at your local stores.

