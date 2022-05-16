Graveside services Berniece Howard McIlwain, 92, of Pennington will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Lyle Meador officiating.

Mrs. McIlwain passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. She was born December 8, 1929, to Doyle Howard and Juanita Wheeler Howard.

She was a retired postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service.

Survivors include her son, Philip Andrew McIlwain (Carol) of Hattiesburg, MS; daughter, Kathryn “Kathy” White (Doug) of Butler; grandchildren Leah L. Ford and Blake McIlwain; great grandchildren, Alexia Summerlin (Alex), Austin Ray, and Brandon Ford; and great-great-grandchild, Kasen Lee Summerlin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip “Pete” McIlwain.

Pallbearers: Randy Williams, J.D. Norton, Russell Williams, Wiley Young.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.