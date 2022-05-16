Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - New information was revealed Monday in the case of an inmate who escaped from a north Alabama jail and the corrections officer who helped him. Lauderdale County, Ala., Sheriff Rick Singleton said the Apr. 29 escape of Casey White and Vicky White was not the first time the pair had left the jail together.

A north Alabama newspaper reported the pair left shortly after 9 a.m. on April 26 for about 10 minutes. That was just three days before they went on the run.

Casey White had been in the detention center for court hearings related to his capital murder charge. Singleton said he only learned about their trip when employees checked security cameras. He said the footage does not indicate Vicky White spent “an unusual amount of time” with Casey White.

