City of Meridian Arrest Report May 16, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 5:24 PM on May 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:16 AM on May 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:13 PM on May 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Highland Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:43 PM on May 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Vally Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 3:53 AM on May 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 23rdStreet. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.