City of Meridian Arrest Report May 16, 2022

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHESTER L BUSBY19845612 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MSJAYWALKING
BENJAMIN RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JOHN E HICKS1956527 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
LESTER C SANDERS19657100 OLD HWY 80 W APT D4 MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
LETITIA M ROBERTS19832012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
WILLIAM FRANKLIN JR1959104 ALTA VISTA BLVD NEWTON, MSDUI
ANDRANODO CHAPMAN1989474 WESTVIEW DR YAZOO, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KYRION E ADAMS20001803 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
JORELL SHOLAS1986HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
HOPE A RHODEN19781044 COUNTY ROAD 282 QUITMAN, MSDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 16, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 5:24 PM on May 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:16 AM on May 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:13 PM on May 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Highland Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:43 PM on May 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Vally Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:53 AM on May 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 23rdStreet. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

