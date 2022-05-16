Advertisement

Crimenet 05_16_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate William Ray Parker.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department needs your help to locate William Ray Parker.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate William Ray Parker.

Parker is a 50-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 220 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of receiving stolen property.

If you know where Parker can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

