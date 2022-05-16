EMCC prepares for Region 23 tournament at Pearl River

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi will take on Jones to open up action at the Region 23 tournament in Pearl River.

EMCC beat East Central in a three game series to advance to the Region 23 tournament in Pearl. This is the Lions first Region 23 appearance since 2015.

First baseman Wesley Sides said, “I think we are ready as we will ever be. I think you know we are ready for anything that comes our way. Any pitching wise that we have to face on the offense side of things, I think our guys on the mound are ready to roll.”

Coach Brett Kimbrel said that Blayze Berry will start on the mound for the Lions. This game is going to come down to solid pitching and hitting.

“I’ve got to come out and throw well,” said pitcher Blayze Berry. “Just attack the zone early and make sure that we hit well. I mean hitting is usually the name of the game so if we hit we win.”

The Lions will play Jones starting at 7 p.m. in Pearl River.

