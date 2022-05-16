Jimmie Rodgers Festival turns a profit for the first time in decades

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 69th Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival came to a close Sunday and from all indications, it was the most successful festival in many years.

This year’s festival went back to its roots and was a week-long event that featured a crawfish cook-off, a play, a music history symposium, several concerts and a New Orleans style Gospel brunch.

And for the first time in recent memory, the Jimmie Rodgers Festival was profitable.

“What’s great about this is, with our sponsorship between Mac Haik and Mitchell Distributing and all of our other major sponsors, we were able to go into the event with it paid for the first time in decades,” according to Jimmie Rodgers board member, Cooper Huff. “What’s it’s done is kind of kick started us for next year already, where we’re not struggling to start over again. We’re actually going to have funds in the bank and we’re going to be able to kick off and start things immediately. I think that gets momentum and gets people excited and want to be a part of it next year and keep the festival rolling.”

Huff said the Jimmie Rodgers’ board of directors plans to meet next week to start making plans for what he hopes is a bigger and better festival next year.

