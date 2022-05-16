Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Reeves touts new metal packaging facility in Olive Branch

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves toured a new facility in Olive Branch on Monday.

He was in town to check out Ardagh Metal Packaging’s new 490,965-square-foot facility.

Ardagh specializes in metal beverage cans that are sustainable and recyclable.

You can watch his comments below:

