WATCH: Gov. Reeves touts new metal packaging facility in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves toured a new facility in Olive Branch on Monday.

He was in town to check out Ardagh Metal Packaging’s new 490,965-square-foot facility.

Ardagh specializes in metal beverage cans that are sustainable and recyclable.

You can watch his comments below:

