WATCH: Gov. Reeves touts new metal packaging facility in Olive Branch
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves toured a new facility in Olive Branch on Monday.
He was in town to check out Ardagh Metal Packaging’s new 490,965-square-foot facility.
Ardagh specializes in metal beverage cans that are sustainable and recyclable.
You can watch his comments below:
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.