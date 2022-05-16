Magnolia Spartans hoping to get more fans at next home game

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia welcomed a new arena football team to the arena this spring.

The Magnolia Spartans are the city’s first arena football team.

The Spartans are hoping to receive more support from the community in their next spring game.

Head coach Matthew Wells said, “I can’t lie to you, the people here are great. Phenomenal.... A lot more of the community, especially here at the Neshoba County Coliseum has rallied behind helping us with anything we need to do. For our first year it’s been great.”

“Our first home game here in Neshoba County it was a great outcome,” said slot receiver Lavonte Jackson. “A lot of people was excited to see arena football in the area. This was something they’ve never had before so they told us they want to continue to see us here. So we are just trying to make an impact on the community. Visiting schools, visiting different businesses, letting them know, ‘Hey we want to support you guys!’ come check us out as well.”

The Spartans return home to the Neshoba Coliseum on Saturday May 21st.

