Advertisement

Meridian police investigate recent shootings

Eastern Garden Apartments
Eastern Garden Apartments(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have been very busy with several shootings taking place in the city of Meridian.

Since Friday, at least four people have been shot, one of them fatally.

According to police, one person was shot in the leg late Friday night on 34th St. and Highland Ave. A few hours later a man was shot in the chest on Vally St. Early Sunday morning Gary Moffite, 43, was found shot to death at Eastern Garden Apartments.

The latest shooting happened Monday morning near the Exxon gas station on Hwy 19. That person was shot in the neck but was up and talking with police at the scene.

“This doesn’t go as fast as we like it,” Luebbers said. “Unless we have good eyewitnesses or people willing to come forward and fill out statements or get video surveillance. It takes time to piece those pieces together and to find out who those people were with.”

So far this year, there have been six homicides in Meridian. Police have made arrests in four of them.

“We are trying to beef up patrol in those areas as much as possible,” Luebbers said. “They’re pretty unpredictable. As you notice, they’re happening on different sides of town, which is kind of making it complicated to focus our officers into a certain area. We are trying to get more watchers on the streets.”

If you have any information about any of the recent crimes, you are asked to contact Meridian police or the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said the man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday...
MPD identifies homicide victim
House fully engulfed in flames (Courtesy: Al Davis)
West Lauderdale house fire “a total loss”
The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th...
Police investigate Monday shooting
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl woman charged with capital murder after two-month-old child dies

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 16, 2022
Gov. Tate Reeves announces newly supports for military families
WATCH: Gov. Reeves touts new metal packaging facility in Olive Branch
The 69th Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival came to a close Sunday and from all indications, it was...
Jimmie Rodgers Festival turns a profit for the first time in decades
Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two...
MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars