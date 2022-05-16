MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two vehicles from Newell Road and 45th Court.

MPD said the vehicles were recovered about three hours after the theft because one of the suspects made several posts on social media bragging about it.

The juveniles were taken into custody at Old Marion Road Apartments. They are both charged with motor vehicle theft.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.