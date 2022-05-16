Advertisement

MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars

Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two...
Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two vehicles from Newell Road and 45th Court.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two vehicles from Newell Road and 45th Court.

MPD said the vehicles were recovered about three hours after the theft because one of the suspects made several posts on social media bragging about it.

The juveniles were taken into custody at Old Marion Road Apartments. They are both charged with motor vehicle theft.

