Funeral Services for Mr. SK Mathis will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. Burial: Monday, May 23, 2022 at MS VA Cemetery, Newton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Mathis, 82, of Meridian, who passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian. Viewing: Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

