Ninety-one percent of LSCD 3rd graders pass reading assessment

Students that didn’t pass will have two other opportunities to take the test
Lauderdale County School District offices
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Third graders in the Lauderdale County School District got some good news recently.

Ninety-one percent of third graders in the county passed their third grade reading assessment on the first try. This test determines if students will be able to pass to the next grade. That requirement has previously been suspended due to the pandemic. This was described as a team effort for all that were involved.

Students that did not pass the test will have two more chances to take it.

