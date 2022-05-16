Ninety-one percent of LSCD 3rd graders pass reading assessment

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Third graders in the Lauderdale County School District got some good news recently.

Ninety-one percent of third graders in the county passed their third grade reading assessment on the first try. This test determines if students will be able to pass to the next grade. That requirement has previously been suspended due to the pandemic. This was described as a team effort for all that were involved.

We’re thrilled, we know that our teachers worked extremely hard, our parents have supported us in this measure, our students came in at gave it all they’ve got and we could not be happier for the effort, for the results. It’s just a great day for our third graders and we hope that carries on moving forward.

Students that did not pass the test will have two more chances to take it.

