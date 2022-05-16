Advertisement

Police investigate Monday shooting

The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th...
The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th Street and Highway 19 North.(Source: MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th Street and Highway 19 North.

Officers initially responded to a report of a suspicious person but found a victim, who was injured in the neck. He was able to move and talk to officers. MPD said the man indicated the shooting happened somewhere behind an Exxon station but the exact location was unknown. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

