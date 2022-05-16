Warmth builds back to near record levels

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week will be marked by gradual warming and drying. It’ll be a toasty week. For the most part, we should stay just shy of record-breaking warmth, but we could get close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight, a stray shower isn’t out of the question, but they’ll be few and far between. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy. We’ll cool to the lower 70s by midnight. The low temperature will be near 64 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We’ll warm to the mid-80s by noon. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees.

For comparison, Tuesday’s record high is 93 degrees. The forecast high is 90 degrees. Wednesday’s record high is 95 degrees. The forecast is 92 degrees. Thursday’s record high is 95 degrees. The forecast is 93 degrees. So we’re close to records more of this week, but we’re just shying of tying or breaking those records. If we’re much warmer, record highs could be in jeopardy.

This weekend will turn cooler with the arrival of rain. That rain will fall in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.