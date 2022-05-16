Your weekday planner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are currently dodging storms across most of our area but that’s just summer in the south and we will see those conditions continue into tomorrow.

There is a chance that we will see afternoon showers develop on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday but the best chance for those afternoon storms would be Monday afternoon. We will also see temperatures in the lower 90s for the start of the week but will warm up to the mid-90s on Friday. This week is going to be hot and humid so you should definitely try to limit time out in the sun and don’t forget the sunscreen and sunglasses out the door as well.

We should expect sunshine every day but with it being summer in Mississippi we could easily see showers in the afternoon most days so have the umbrella ready.

*Don’t forget that a total Lunar Eclipse will take place on Sunday. Totality will begin at 10:29 pm and last through 11:54 pm.*

