Advertisement

Your weekday planner

We should expect sunshine every day but with it being summer in Mississippi we could easily see...
We should expect sunshine every day but with it being summer in Mississippi we could easily see showers in the afternoon most days so have the umbrella ready.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are currently dodging storms across most of our area but that’s just summer in the south and we will see those conditions continue into tomorrow.

There is a chance that we will see afternoon showers develop on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday but the best chance for those afternoon storms would be Monday afternoon. We will also see temperatures in the lower 90s for the start of the week but will warm up to the mid-90s on Friday. This week is going to be hot and humid so you should definitely try to limit time out in the sun and don’t forget the sunscreen and sunglasses out the door as well.

We should expect sunshine every day but with it being summer in Mississippi we could easily see showers in the afternoon most days so have the umbrella ready.

*Don’t forget that a total Lunar Eclipse will take place on Sunday. Totality will begin at 10:29 pm and last through 11:54 pm.*

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sumter County claims the life of a Tuscaloosa woman
Early Sunday morning Meridian homicide
A log truck and other vehicles crashed off I-20/59 at the 22nd Avenue Exit in Meridian shortly...
Log truck, cars crash on I-20/59 & N. Frontage Road
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Shytavious Davis is charged with identity theft.
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say

Latest News

We have been lucky to stay dry so far today but that chance for afternoon showers continues...
Summer like weather returns
Weather - May 13, 2022
Weather - May 13, 2022
We are really getting into the swing of summer with temperatures being in the upper 80s and...
Weekend outlook
Hit & Miss storms around today and this weekend
Carry an umbrella for outdoor plans leading into this festival weekend