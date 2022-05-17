MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This time last year Clarkdale fell short of the 3A state championship. Being in the same position this year the Bulldogs wanted to do everything they could to change history.

Clarkdale hosted Seminary in game three for the 3A South State title.

Clarkdale senior pitcher, Walker Swearingen, would start out strong by getting Seminary out quickly.

Bottom of the first Houston Wedgeworth would step up to bat and would pop one up to center. The outfield would grab it but Cal Culpepper would run in from third as the ball would get thrown to the catcher but it would be dropped. The Bulldogs would strike first.

Colson Thompson would then hit a ball up and same situation it gets thrown back to the catch and a runner will score for Clarkdale to make the score 2-0 early.

The game would remain 2-0 until the bottom of the 5th. Parker Webb would get and RBI double to extend Clarkdale’s lead to 3-0.

The game changes in the top of the sixth. Seminary would score two runs. Tyler Keys would step up to bat with the bases loaded and he hits a big four run home run to give Seminary the lead.

At the end of the 6th Seminary would go up 8-3.

Clarkdale would fight in the bottom of the 6th and would add two runs but their bats would slowly go cold.

Seminary takes game three over Clarkdale 9-5 and clinches the 3A South State title.

Clarkdale falls short of the 3A state championship for the second year in a row.

