Advertisement

Clarkdale falls short of the 3A state championship for the second year in a row

Clarkdale baseball player, Drake Collum, drops to the ground after losing a heartbreaking 3A...
Clarkdale baseball player, Drake Collum, drops to the ground after losing a heartbreaking 3A South State Championship game to Seminary 9-5.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This time last year Clarkdale fell short of the 3A state championship. Being in the same position this year the Bulldogs wanted to do everything they could to change history.

Clarkdale hosted Seminary in game three for the 3A South State title.

Clarkdale senior pitcher, Walker Swearingen, would start out strong by getting Seminary out quickly.

Bottom of the first Houston Wedgeworth would step up to bat and would pop one up to center. The outfield would grab it but Cal Culpepper would run in from third as the ball would get thrown to the catcher but it would be dropped. The Bulldogs would strike first.

Colson Thompson would then hit a ball up and same situation it gets thrown back to the catch and a runner will score for Clarkdale to make the score 2-0 early.

The game would remain 2-0 until the bottom of the 5th. Parker Webb would get and RBI double to extend Clarkdale’s lead to 3-0.

The game changes in the top of the sixth. Seminary would score two runs. Tyler Keys would step up to bat with the bases loaded and he hits a big four run home run to give Seminary the lead.

At the end of the 6th Seminary would go up 8-3.

Clarkdale would fight in the bottom of the 6th and would add two runs but their bats would slowly go cold.

Seminary takes game three over Clarkdale 9-5 and clinches the 3A South State title.

Clarkdale falls short of the 3A state championship for the second year in a row.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said the man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday...
MPD identifies homicide victim
House fully engulfed in flames (Courtesy: Al Davis)
West Lauderdale house fire “a total loss”
The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th...
Police investigate Monday shooting
Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two...
MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD

Latest News

EMCC Lions baseball beat the Mississippi Delta Trojans in both game one and game two to...
EMCC advances in Region 23 tournament
The Neshoba Central Rockets beat Seminary 3-2 in game three at home to advance to the MHSAA 5A...
Neshoba Central heads to state championship
Sideline View with Dale McKee
Drew Brees says he's 'undecided' on his future following a media report that he's out after one...
Drew Brees teases he ‘may play football again,’ after report says he’s out after one season at NBC