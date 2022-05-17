Advertisement

Coast teacher chosen as one of 50 for Imagination Campus Celebration at Disney World

A South Mississippi teacher will be one of only 50 educators from across the nation honored at...
A South Mississippi teacher will be one of only 50 educators from across the nation honored at Walt Disney World at the end of the month.
By Noah Noble
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi teacher will be one of only 50 educators from across the nation honored at Walt Disney World at the end of the month.

Jordan West is a theater teacher at Stone County.

He’s just one of nearly 6,000 educators who wrote an essay for the Disney Imagination Campus Celebration.

We asked West about what makes his job so special.

“Theater is a lot of jobs and a lot of different skill sets, and I love seeing kids going, “Oh, I’m actually good at this,’ or, ‘I’m really good at this, but this is what I really shine at.’ And I like seeing student leadership step up, and that was something I talked a little bit about in that essay,” West said.

This year is Disney World’s 50th anniversary, which is the significance behind selecting 50 educators.

The winners were announced on National Teachers Appreciation Day.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said the man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday...
MPD identifies homicide victim
House fully engulfed in flames (Courtesy: Al Davis)
West Lauderdale house fire “a total loss”
The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th...
Police investigate Monday shooting
Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two...
MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD

Latest News

Federal judge Liles Burke says Alabama showed no credible evidence the transitioning...
Local pastor reacts to a federal judge blocking parts of AL’s transgender medication law
Sumter County School System hosts “Resilience Workshop”
Students who didn’t pass will have two other opportunities to take the test
Ninety-one percent of LSCD 3rd graders pass reading assessment on first attempt
Resilience Workshop
Sumter County School System hosts “Resilience Workshop”