EMCC advances in Region 23 tournament

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi took on Jones at Pearl River to open action for the Region 23 tournament.

Wesley Sides would help tie up the game with his 12 homerun of the year to bring the score to 1-1 at the bottom of the first.

Bottom of the 5th, Sides does it again. This time its a two run homerun to give the Lions the lead 3-2.

Bottom of the 8th and Kade Shannon hits a two run homerun to put the Lions up 7-4 over Jones.

EMCC gets the win 8-4 over Jones to advance to the next round.

LIONS WIN! EMCC is in the winner’s bracket with an 8-4 win over 5 seed Jones College. Next up: LSU-Eunice (loser of G1), same time tomorrow. #PR1DE pic.twitter.com/IHvhK8gu3l — EMCC Athletics (@EMCCathletics) May 17, 2022

