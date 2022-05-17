Advertisement

Former UAH lecturer set to plead guilty to child porn charges

Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.
Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on 18 charges of child pornography in Cullman County.(CCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former lecturer at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, who was arrested on several child pornography charges, is set to plead guilty.

District Attorney Wilson Blaylock announced that Michael Lee McGinnis will be sentenced on multiple counts of child pornography and sex crimes against a minor on Wednesday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. in the Cullman County Courthouse.

McGinnis was arrested on August 26, 2021 for attempting to distribute a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child and criminal solicitation to commit a controlled substance crime.

After further investigation, the former lecturer was arrested again on September 20 for traveling to meet a child for sex acts, electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree sodomy and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

