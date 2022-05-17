Advertisement

JCSD: Wanted suspect involved in Holifield murder captured

Breazeale, 48, of Laurel has been charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s department,...
Breazeale, 48, of Laurel has been charged with murder, according to the sheriff's department, and is currently incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man wanted in the murder of a Laurel woman whose body was found in Leaf River Sunday has been captured.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies captured 48-year-old Marty Breazeale, of Laurel, in a pine thicket overnight after responding to a suspicious person’s complaint near Bok Homa Casino.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor announced Breazeale as a suspect Monday after the Mississippi Crime Lab identified the woman’s body as 32-year-old Brittany Nicole Holifield, of Laurel.

Chancellor also said that the crime lab confirmed that Holifield’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head, making the sheriff’s department rule the case as a homicide.

Once Breazeale was named the main suspect in the investigation, JCSD began a manhunt for him Monday in the area of Swamp Road, Red Hill Crossing Road, East Radio Road and Jennings Masters Road, along with other areas.

UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River

“We cannot say thanks enough to the many agencies and individuals who responded to assist us with this manhunt for Marty Breazeale,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin, “He will now face the justice for the heinous crime he is accused of committing.”

Breazeale has been charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s department, and is currently incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. He is set to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Sumter County School System hosts “Resilience Workshop”