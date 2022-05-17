Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 17, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said the man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday...
MPD identifies homicide victim
Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two...
MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars
The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th...
Police investigate Monday shooting
Eastern Garden Apartments
Meridian police investigate recent shootings
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River

Latest News

Breazeale, 48, of Laurel has been charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s department,...
JCSD holds news conference on Marty Breazeale’s capture
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 16, 2022
Eastern Garden Apartments
Meridian police investigate recent shootings
Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two...
MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars