Man arrested after car chase
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Saturday morning in Meridian.
Authorities say Odaishean Emone Brown refused to pull over when deputies tried to make a traffic stop at 1st St. and Highway 19. The chase ended near Oakland Heights school where Brown jumped out of the car.
Deputies were able to catch him after a short foot pursuit. The 24-year-old is facing 14 charges including fleeing and eluding, DUI and disorderly conduct.
Brown was released on a $20,354 bond.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.