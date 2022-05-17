Man arrested after car chase

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Saturday morning in Meridian.

Authorities say Odaishean Emone Brown refused to pull over when deputies tried to make a traffic stop at 1st St. and Highway 19. The chase ended near Oakland Heights school where Brown jumped out of the car.

Deputies were able to catch him after a short foot pursuit. The 24-year-old is facing 14 charges including fleeing and eluding, DUI and disorderly conduct.

Brown was released on a $20,354 bond.

