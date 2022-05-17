Advertisement

Meridian traffic light temporarily removed

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The traffic light at A Street and 22nd Avenue in Meridian was recently removed to accommodate the completion of improvements to Sela Ward Parkway.

The removal of the traffic light is temporary, according to Meridian’s Public Works Department. The light at Village Fair Drive was also temporarily removed. No time frame has been given for when the lights will be put back.

Barrels have been placed to prevent left turns at A Street as a safety measure.

City engineers said keeping the light there could slow down traffic at the 22nd Avenue bridge, and traffic heading south could possibly get backed up when it’s reduced to one lane.

The Meridian City Council plans to make a decision on keeping or removing the A Street light before the end of May.

