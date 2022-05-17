Advertisement

Mississippi Highway Patrol holds ceremony for fallen officers

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, many are pausing to honor police and other law enforcement for their contributions.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol held their own ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice: their fallen officer memorial ceremony.

It honors the lives of highway patrolmen who died in the line of duty. It also honors all the men and women who fall under the umbrella of the Department of Public Safety.

“And it’s really a sign to me, that uniform is a sign of the security that it represents,” said Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann. “If you are in difficulty, you want to see a man or woman in uniform. That uniform stands for something.”

Family members of those who died offered a red rose in their loved one’s honor.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said the man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday...
MPD identifies homicide victim
Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two...
MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars
The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th...
Police investigate Monday shooting
Eastern Garden Apartments
Meridian police investigate recent shootings
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River

Latest News

The cost of traveling lately has not been so easy on people’s wallets. Gas prices nationally...
People upset by high gas prices
The cost of traveling lately has not been so easy on people’s wallets. Gas prices nationally...
People upset with high gas prices
The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting over 300 new COVID cases and one death...
MSDH reports over 300 new COVID cases, 1 death Tuesday
The traffic light at A Street and 22nd Avenue in Meridian has been temporarily removed to...
Meridian traffic light temporarily removed