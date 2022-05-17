Mississippi Highway Patrol holds ceremony for fallen officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, many are pausing to honor police and other law enforcement for their contributions.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol held their own ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice: their fallen officer memorial ceremony.

It honors the lives of highway patrolmen who died in the line of duty. It also honors all the men and women who fall under the umbrella of the Department of Public Safety.

“And it’s really a sign to me, that uniform is a sign of the security that it represents,” said Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann. “If you are in difficulty, you want to see a man or woman in uniform. That uniform stands for something.”

Family members of those who died offered a red rose in their loved one’s honor.

