Advertisement

Mr. Henry Thomas Reed, Jr.

Henry Thomas Reed, Jr.
Henry Thomas Reed, Jr.
Henry Thomas Reed, Jr.(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. Henry Thomas Reed, Jr. will begin at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Steve Spinning officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Reed, 92, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Queen City Nursing Home in Meridian.

Henry was born in the Kelis Store Community of Kemper County and resided in Meridian for many years. He retired as a security guard after over 50 years of service. He will be remembered as a loving and faithful husband and provider for his family.

Survivors include Jennifer Boydstun (Lee), Roger Basham, April Basham, and Nancy Basham; his brother, Robert Reed (Shirley), as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family members.

Mr. Reed is preceded in death by his wife, May Geneva Reed; his parents Henry Thomas Reed, Sr. and Nellie Mae Coker Reed; as well as his children, Ronald Randall. Patricia Basham, Linda Parker, and Bobby Randall; numerous brothers and sisters, and his grandson, Tyler Randall.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said the man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday...
MPD identifies homicide victim
Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two...
MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars
The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th...
Police investigate Monday shooting
Eastern Garden Apartments
Meridian police investigate recent shootings
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River

Latest News

Lauderdale County School District offices
Ninety-one percent of LSCD 3rd graders pass reading assessment on first attempt
Berniece Howard McIlwain
Mrs. Earlene Horton
Ms. Lizzie Dunnigan