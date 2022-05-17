Graveside services for Mr. Henry Thomas Reed, Jr. will begin at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Steve Spinning officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Reed, 92, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Queen City Nursing Home in Meridian.

Henry was born in the Kelis Store Community of Kemper County and resided in Meridian for many years. He retired as a security guard after over 50 years of service. He will be remembered as a loving and faithful husband and provider for his family.

Survivors include Jennifer Boydstun (Lee), Roger Basham, April Basham, and Nancy Basham; his brother, Robert Reed (Shirley), as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family members.

Mr. Reed is preceded in death by his wife, May Geneva Reed; his parents Henry Thomas Reed, Sr. and Nellie Mae Coker Reed; as well as his children, Ronald Randall. Patricia Basham, Linda Parker, and Bobby Randall; numerous brothers and sisters, and his grandson, Tyler Randall.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721