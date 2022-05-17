Advertisement

MSDH reports over 300 new COVID cases, 1 death Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting over 300 new COVID cases and one death...
The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting over 300 new COVID cases and one death Tuesday.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting over 300 new COVID cases and one death Tuesday.

The state is inching closer to over 800,000 confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic. And while those case numbers are low in comparison to earlier parts of the pandemic, they’re rising quickly.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted that cases and hospitalizations are increasing.

A chart from MSDH shows the positivity rate has also started to climb. Some doctors said they had gone weeks with seeing little to no cases before this recent uptick.

