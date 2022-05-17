MSDH reports over 300 new COVID cases, 1 death Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting over 300 new COVID cases and one death Tuesday.

The state is inching closer to over 800,000 confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic. And while those case numbers are low in comparison to earlier parts of the pandemic, they’re rising quickly.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted that cases and hospitalizations are increasing.

COVID cases and now hospitalizations increasing. Please get your booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine if you have not yet done so. https://t.co/1QkM4ld4V2



Remember - we have effective treatments for COVID so GET TESTED/GET TREATED if you become illhttps://t.co/ZgUO21rbNw#MSMA1 pic.twitter.com/Qxt7VomUzL — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) May 17, 2022

A chart from MSDH shows the positivity rate has also started to climb. Some doctors said they had gone weeks with seeing little to no cases before this recent uptick.

Copyright 2022 WTOK/WLBT. All rights reserved.