National Police Week honors fallen members of law enforcement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s National Police Week and a time to remember those in law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve the public.

This week honors everyone who takes an oath to protect our communities. It’s also a time to reflect on the ones who have lost their lives. One hundred six members of law enforcement have died in the line of duty this year. Sheriff Billy Sollie said it’s an important week to remember those who give their all.

“I was very honored back in 1990 to be at the FBI National Academy when they unveiled the wall in Washington D.C,” Sollie explained. “Unfortunately, there are many local law enforcement officers’ names on that wall today.”

The average age for a fallen officer is 47. More than 324 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty in Mississippi.

“When I went through the academy in 1975, I was told a message. I try to relay that message to my deputies that, ‘it is better to be tried by 12 than carried by six,” Sollie said.

