Advertisement

National Police Week honors fallen members of law enforcement

National Police Week is observed from May 11-17.
National Police Week is observed from May 11-17.
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s National Police Week and a time to remember those in law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve the public.

This week honors everyone who takes an oath to protect our communities. It’s also a time to reflect on the ones who have lost their lives. One hundred six members of law enforcement have died in the line of duty this year. Sheriff Billy Sollie said it’s an important week to remember those who give their all.

“I was very honored back in 1990 to be at the FBI National Academy when they unveiled the wall in Washington D.C,” Sollie explained. “Unfortunately, there are many local law enforcement officers’ names on that wall today.”

The average age for a fallen officer is 47. More than 324 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty in Mississippi.

“When I went through the academy in 1975, I was told a message. I try to relay that message to my deputies that, ‘it is better to be tried by 12 than carried by six,” Sollie said.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said the man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday...
MPD identifies homicide victim
Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two...
MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars
The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th...
Police investigate Monday shooting
Eastern Garden Apartments
Meridian police investigate recent shootings
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River

Latest News

Odaishean Emone Brown
Man arrested after car chase
Officer Braxton Goza, Kosciusko Police Department
Kosciusko police officer suspended for violating 3 department policies
Janis Elizabeth Jackson, 65, was last seen Monday, May 16, in York, Ala.
York police looking for missing woman
Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be...
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame