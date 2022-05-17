Neshoba Central heads to state championship

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets beat Seminary 3-2 in game three at home to advance to the MHSAA 5A state championship.

The Rockets started playing from behind as Seminary got off to a quick 1-0 lead. The momentum started to shift as Demarkez West hit a ball with a lot of bounce to keep Neshoba Central at bat.

Winters would eventually be the first one to score for Neshoba Central as they were able to tie it up and eventually get the win. The Rockets join Neshoba Central softball as both teams head to the state championship round.

