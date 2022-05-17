Record challenging temperatures ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today was another warm start, and highs today will reach the lower 90s. So, the trend continues for high temperatures remaining well above the average (avg. highs should be in the mid 80s). Thanks to high pressure at the surface and in the upper levels of the atmopshere, we will remain dry & hot until the weekend.

Unfortunately, there is no rain to give us a brief relief from the heat. So, be sure to stay cool and hydrated as much as possible. If you work outside, wear light-weight clothing and apply sunscreen. Overnight lows will hover around the mid-60s

The heat will be cranking up Wednesday and Thursday with record challenging heat. Highs will hover around the mid 90s. However, by this weekend, temperatures drop back down into the 80s. Luckily, we can expect some much needed rain by the weekend to help cool us off... thanks to a cold front that will pass through Sunday.

As we look ahead to next week, temps look to be at or below the average.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.