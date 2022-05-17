Advertisement

Sumter County School System hosts “Resilience Workshop”

Part of Parental Involvement Program
Parents and students gathered at Sumter Central High School as part of a parental involvement program for the Sumter County School System.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
YORK, Al. (WTOK) - Parents and students gathered at Sumter Central High School as part of a parental involvement program for the Sumter County School System.

It was a time for parents to hear from their child’s school administrators. International speaker and mental health coach Mia Pile also spoke. The school system hopes to get more parents involved in what their child is doing in school instead of taking a passive approach.

They also hope this will help prepare students and their parents for the next school year.

