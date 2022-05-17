Sumter County School System hosts “Resilience Workshop”

YORK, Al. (WTOK) - Parents and students gathered at Sumter Central High School as part of a parental involvement program for the Sumter County School System.

It was a time for parents to hear from their child’s school administrators. International speaker and mental health coach Mia Pile also spoke. The school system hopes to get more parents involved in what their child is doing in school instead of taking a passive approach.

We have committed parents here in Sumter County but we want all parents to be involved and to be engaged. We want parents to always have that accessibility to their child and make sure that they come in and talk to the principals, talk to the teachers, and find out what can they do.

They also hope this will help prepare students and their parents for the next school year.

