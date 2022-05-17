Warmth is building, and record highs could be in jeopardy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our warm afternoons this week are trending a bit warmer, and some record highs could be in jeopardy. If they aren’t broken or tied, it won’t be by much.

Records In Jeopardy

Tuesday’s high temperature was 91 degrees, just shy of the record of 93 degrees set in 1962. Wednesday’s forecast high of 94 degrees is closer to the record of 95 degrees set in 1951. There’s not a lot of wiggle room for that record’s safety. Thursday’s record high of 95 degrees, set in 1962, could fall. The forecast high is 95 degrees. Friday’s forecast high of 94 degrees leaves a bigger gap from the record of 97 degrees, but it’s still going to be hot.

This Weekend Turns Cooler

A pattern shift this weekend will bring us some cooling and some rain. The rain will cool us even more. We could still hit 90 degrees on Saturday afternoon before late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms form. More widespread rain and thunder Sunday through Tuesday could hold our highs down in the mid-80, which is closer to where we should be this time of year.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to near 70 degrees by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 65 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, and we’ll sizzle with a near-record high temperature of 94 degrees.

