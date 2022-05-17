Advertisement

York police looking for missing woman

Janis Elizabeth Jackson, 65, was last seen Monday, May 16, in York, Ala.
Janis Elizabeth Jackson, 65, was last seen Monday, May 16, in York, Ala.(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The York Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Janis Elizabeth Jackson.

Jackson, 65, may have a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen May 16, 2022, at about 7 a.m., wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and tennis shoes in the area of Longshore in York.

If anyone has any information about where she is, please contact the York Police Department at 205-736-5261 or call 911.

