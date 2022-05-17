York police looking for missing woman

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The York Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Janis Elizabeth Jackson.

Jackson, 65, may have a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen May 16, 2022, at about 7 a.m., wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and tennis shoes in the area of Longshore in York.

Janis Elizabeth Jackson, 65, was last seen Monday, May 16, in York, Ala. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

If anyone has any information about where she is, please contact the York Police Department at 205-736-5261 or call 911.

