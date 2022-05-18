Advertisement

1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging a hole on the beach on Tuesday.(Source: KYW/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (Gray News) - One person is dead and another hurt after a sand collapse at a New Jersey beach.

Authorities said the siblings were digging in the sand when they became trapped.

A person who helped in the rescue said the hole was about 6 feet deep, and many bystanders tried to dig them out, KYW reported.

Emergency crews worked to free them and were able to rescue a 17-year-old girl. Her 18-year-old brother, identified as Levy Caverley, died at the scene, KYW said.

Police say the two were visiting from Maine with family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Vicky, Casey White left jail prior to escape
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
Janis Elizabeth Jackson, 65, was last seen Monday, May 16, in York, Ala.
York police looking for missing woman
Odaishean Emone Brown
Man arrested after car chase
‘He will be greatly missed’: Newton Co. police dog, Colt, killed by vehicle
‘He will be greatly missed’: Newton Co. police dog, Colt, killed by vehicle
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River

Latest News

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at...
US, banks unveil plan to ease food crisis from Russia’s war
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Buffalo, NY, days after a deadly mass shooting.
Buffalo is latest mass shooting by gunman wearing body armor
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man eats a Big Mac every day for 50 years
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball...
US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men