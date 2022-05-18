Advertisement

ADPH: 17 Alabama counties have ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19

Sumter County at ‘substantial’ risk
According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 17 of the state’s 67...
According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 17 of the state’s 67 counties are labeled red, indicating a high COVID risk.(WMC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After months of decline, numerous Alabama counties are now labeled as having “high” community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 17 of the state’s 67 counties are labeled red, indicating a high COVID risk. Sumter and Pickens counties are under ‘substantial’ risk. Choctaw and Marengo counties are listed as ‘low’ risk.

ADPH says the percentage of tests coming back positive is now nearing 8 percent.

In the last week, 26,024 people have tested for the coronavirus and of those, 2,012 returned as positive. It is important to note that these tests do not include tests taken by an individual at home.

As of Tuesday, 19,633 Alabamians have died from COVID-19.

Overall, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has decreased. As of Friday, there were currently 57 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.

In April, Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said the state was in a “reasonable” place with COVID-19, but she urged residents to remain cautious.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 15, 2020, and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. The FDA approved a single dose of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine on Feb. 27, 2021. As of May 13, 2022, there have been 5,979,354 vaccines administered.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicky, Casey White left jail prior to escape
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
Janis Elizabeth Jackson, 65, was last seen Monday, May 16, in York, Ala.
York police looking for missing woman
Odaishean Emone Brown
Man arrested after car chase
‘He will be greatly missed’: Newton Co. police dog, Colt, killed by vehicle
‘He will be greatly missed’: Newton Co. police dog, Colt, killed by vehicle
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
FDA authorizes new over-the-counter COVID-19 test
City health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno on Tuesday (May 17) recommended a short-term return to...
New Orleans’ health director advises ‘short period’ of indoor masking amid COVID-19 surge
COVID-19 cases increasing again in Mississippi