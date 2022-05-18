Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 18, 2022

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CURTIS WALKER19714208 EAST OLD WIRE RD TOOMSUBA, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
WILLIAM M SMITH19543045 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ANTWAN SILLIMAN20025218 LAKEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ZACHARY W GEORGE19894609 BROADMOOR DR MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 18, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 9:34 PM on May 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The victims stated they were threatened with guns and knives and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

