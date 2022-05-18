City of Meridian Arrest Report May 18, 2022

Robbery

At 9:34 PM on May 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The victims stated they were threatened with guns and knives and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.