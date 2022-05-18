Advertisement

Early morning structure fire on Whippoorwill Rd.

Structure fire on May 18th.
Structure fire on May 18th.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Suqualena and The Lost Gap Fire Department responded to a massive structure fire on 9788 Whippoorwill Road at 2:30 a.m Wednesday morning.

After battling the fire for hours, Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett says crews were able to put the fire out at around 5 a.m.

Barrett believes the home was abandoned.  

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

