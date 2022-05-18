Advertisement

Geyser Falls opening soon

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Geyser Falls Water Theme Park will be opening for the summer season Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28. This also marks the 20th anniversary of the water park.

Geyser Falls has 13 waterslides, including a six-story freefall speed slide and a four-lane racing slide, a gigantic wave pool, lazy river for floating, Clearwater Key, eight acres of glistening water and white sand beaches.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 20 years of offering family fun and excitement at Geyser Falls Water Theme Park,” said d Sonny Johnson, president & CEO of Pearl River Resort. “With the price of gasoline the way it is, we invite families to take advantage of our beach within reach.”

Season passes online are $109.99, plus tax. General daily tickets are available online or at the gate. Ages 3 and under get in free. There are also discounts for military, fire, police, EMS, nurses, teachers and Tribal members. You must show an appropriate ID at the gate for the discount. Visit www.geyserfalls.com for information about cabana rentals and birthday party packages, or call 1-866-447-3275.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicky, Casey White left jail prior to escape
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
Janis Elizabeth Jackson, 65, was last seen Monday, May 16, in York, Ala.
York police looking for missing woman
Odaishean Emone Brown
Man arrested after car chase
Meridian police said two people were robbed at knifepoint outside of the Exxon station at 325...
MPD: Two people robbed at knifepoint
‘He will be greatly missed’: Newton Co. police dog, Colt, killed by vehicle
‘He will be greatly missed’: Newton Co. police dog, Colt, killed by vehicle

Latest News

Threefoot Brewing
Threefoot Brewing receives award, adds business hours
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 17 of the state’s 67...
ADPH: 17 Alabama counties have ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19