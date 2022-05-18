Geyser Falls opening soon

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Geyser Falls Water Theme Park will be opening for the summer season Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28. This also marks the 20th anniversary of the water park.

Geyser Falls has 13 waterslides, including a six-story freefall speed slide and a four-lane racing slide, a gigantic wave pool, lazy river for floating, Clearwater Key, eight acres of glistening water and white sand beaches.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 20 years of offering family fun and excitement at Geyser Falls Water Theme Park,” said d Sonny Johnson, president & CEO of Pearl River Resort. “With the price of gasoline the way it is, we invite families to take advantage of our beach within reach.”

Season passes online are $109.99, plus tax. General daily tickets are available online or at the gate. Ages 3 and under get in free. There are also discounts for military, fire, police, EMS, nurses, teachers and Tribal members. You must show an appropriate ID at the gate for the discount. Visit www.geyserfalls.com for information about cabana rentals and birthday party packages, or call 1-866-447-3275.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.