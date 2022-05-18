Help wanted: Sales Assistant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The number one TV station in Meridian, Mississippi, should be your number one choice in launching your career.

A WTOK-TV Sales Assistant will support our sales staff in the day-to-day operation of selling WTOK, CW, myTOK, and Circle networks, plus digital advertising products to local direct and agency clients. The Sales Assistant workflow includes order and traffic entry, sales presentations, and any other tasks designed to advance your media sales career.

Our Sales Assistant needs to love computers, pay attention to detail, and possess a strong work ethic with a positive attitude. If you are a true team player who puts others above self and enjoys a fast-paced environment, then this job is for you.

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 70 years.

Requirements:

• Attention to detail

• Strong work ethic, and a positive attitude

• Complete all assigned tasks and functions independently

• Strong organizational and written skills

• Great communication and people skills

• Learn and understand required software and systems, strong computer knowledge preferred

• Manage time wisely to meet deadlines.

• Prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks

• Build positive relationships with colleagues & co-workers

• Problem-solver

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business

