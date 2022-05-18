Advertisement

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will release this fall, just in time for Halloween

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have...
Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.(Bette Midler / Instagram)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Watch out - the Sanderson sisters will be back this fall in the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 film, “Hocus Pocus.”

Disney+ announced Tuesday that “Hocus Pocus 2″ will release Sept. 30, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” said Director Anne Fletcher in a news release issued during production.

Fletcher says the sequel will be a movie for everyone – from the fans who grew up with the original to the next generation of viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicky, Casey White left jail prior to escape
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
Janis Elizabeth Jackson, 65, was last seen Monday, May 16, in York, Ala.
York police looking for missing woman
Odaishean Emone Brown
Man arrested after car chase
‘He will be greatly missed’: Newton Co. police dog, Colt, killed by vehicle
‘He will be greatly missed’: Newton Co. police dog, Colt, killed by vehicle
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River

Latest News

Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp
As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
FDA authorizes new over-the-counter COVID-19 test
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, Sacha Baron Cohen arrives to attend a screening of...
Baron Cohen drops lawsuit over cannabis dispensary billboard
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
Cross-examination of Amber Heard wraps up
FILE - A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance...
Ringling Bros. announces comeback tour but without animals