The Knights’ season comes to an end

The West Lauderdale Knights lose to the Pontotoc Warriors 6-0 and it ends their postseason.
By Shahji Adam
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights lose to the Pontotoc Warriors 6-0 and it ends their postseason.

The defending champions held more than their own in game one as they had a 2-0 lead on the road but just couldn’t score again. The Knights still had life as they were returning to the Kingdom to keep their state title hopes alive.

West Lauderdale was very much bend but don’t break as the Warriors threatened to score multiple times but the Knights were able to hold on as the game went scoreless through three innings.

Pontotoc would eventually break the silence and ended up going on a scoring barrage late in the game to take over. The West Lauderdale Knights will not be able to defend their 2021 state championship as they hope to make it back to the postseason next year.

