Advertisement

Lady Rockets are one win away from 9th consecutive title

The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets beat the East Central Hornets Hornets 7-0 to win game one of...
The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets beat the East Central Hornets Hornets 7-0 to win game one of the MHSAA 5A state title game.(WLOX Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets beat the East Central Hornets Hornets 7-0 to win game one of the MHSAA 5A state title game.

The University of Southern Mississippi is hosting a championship rematch from 2021 as the Lady Rockets look to recreate last year’s conclusion. Neshoba Central dominates game one and is just one game away from winning their 9th straight state championship.

Game two will take place Wednesday with the originally scheduled time of 7:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said the man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday...
MPD identifies homicide victim
Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two...
MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars
The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th...
Police investigate Monday shooting
Vicky, Casey White left jail prior to escape
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
Eastern Garden Apartments
Meridian police investigate recent shootings

Latest News

The West Lauderdale Knights lose to the Pontotoc Warriors 6-0 and it ends their postseason.
The Knights’ season comes to an end
Sports 10pm - May 16, 2022
EMCC Lions baseball beat the Mississippi Delta Trojans in both game one and game two to...
EMCC advances in Region 23 tournament
Clarkdale baseball player, Drake Collum, drops to the ground after losing a heartbreaking 3A...
Clarkdale falls short of the 3A state championship for the second year in a row