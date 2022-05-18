Lady Rockets are one win away from 9th consecutive title

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets beat the East Central Hornets Hornets 7-0 to win game one of the MHSAA 5A state title game.

Rocket Softball takes game 1 of the Class 5A State Championship Series!



NC 7

East Central 0



Game 2 Wednesday

Approximately 7:00#onecommunity #onemission #oneneshoba pic.twitter.com/CGxDGjaoc0 — Neshoba Co. Schools (@NeshobaCentral) May 18, 2022

The University of Southern Mississippi is hosting a championship rematch from 2021 as the Lady Rockets look to recreate last year’s conclusion. Neshoba Central dominates game one and is just one game away from winning their 9th straight state championship.

Game two will take place Wednesday with the originally scheduled time of 7:00 pm.

