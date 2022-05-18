Members of the community speak to the city council about drainage issues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Members of the community are hoping to have some of their drainage issues cleared.

The residents say that the ditch was last cleared between 2003 and 2006. Trees and weeds have been growing in the area since that time and it has created an issue when in rains heavily because it causes excessive flooding. The drain runs from Lizelia Road the South end all the Briarwood Golf & Swim Club. They hope that the trees and weed will be cleared sooner rather than later.

We’re hoping that they can go in and clear the trees out of the drainage ditch and long term maintain that so it won’t back up water into people’s houses.

