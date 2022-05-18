Advertisement

Members of the community speak to the city council about drainage issues

Bothered by flooding when heavy rain is present
Patrick Braud speaks at city council meeting
Patrick Braud speaks at city council meeting(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Members of the community are hoping to have some of their drainage issues cleared.

The residents say that the ditch was last cleared between 2003 and 2006. Trees and weeds have been growing in the area since that time and it has created an issue when in rains heavily because it causes excessive flooding. The drain runs from Lizelia Road the South end all the Briarwood Golf & Swim Club. They hope that the trees and weed will be cleared sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said the man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday...
MPD identifies homicide victim
Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two...
MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars
The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th...
Police investigate Monday shooting
Vicky, Casey White left jail prior to escape
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
Eastern Garden Apartments
Meridian police investigate recent shootings

Latest News

Lauderdale County School District offices
Ninety-one percent of LSCD 3rd graders pass reading assessment on first attempt
69th Jimmie Rodgers Festival
Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival comes to a close
Threefoot Festival
Meridian Arts Council hosts successful Threefoot Festival
Poplar Springs Drive and 39th St
Poplar Springs Drive house fire appears to be total loss