MPD: Two people robbed at knifepoint

Meridian police said two people were robbed at knifepoint outside of the Exxon station at 325...
Meridian police said two people were robbed at knifepoint outside of the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian Tuesday night.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said two people were robbed at knifepoint outside of the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian Tuesday night. The call came at 11:30 p.m.

MPD said one person suffered minor injuries and money was taken from both both of them.

Police said three suspects were involved but it had no other information available Wednesday.

