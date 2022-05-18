MPD: Two people robbed at knifepoint

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said two people were robbed at knifepoint outside of the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian Tuesday night. The call came at 11:30 p.m.

MPD said one person suffered minor injuries and money was taken from both both of them.

Police said three suspects were involved but it had no other information available Wednesday.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.