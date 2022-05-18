Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Deloris Neal Robinson Raines will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Destin Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery in Meridian. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Our beloved Mama, Granny, and GG, passed away peacefully in Moss Point, MS with her family by her side.

She will be remembered as having the biggest and most kind heart; her family was her world. She loved a good card game and absolutely loved to laugh. Her gentle face and patient smile can never be replaced.

Survivors include her daughters, Diane Fuller and her husband Jeff of Kewanee, MS, Toni Keller and her husband Barry of Centerhill, MS, Emma Bowling and her husband Jason of Moss Point, MS; grandchildren Jessie (Ryan) Moore, Haley (Caleb) Bratu, JC Fuller, Colton Keller, Carmen Keller, Brandi (Wesley) Moore, Christina (Michael) Holland, and Kaleb (Kayla) Long; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Moore, Sarah Kate Moore, Cooper Moore, Alexander Bratu, Asher Bratu, RJ Fuller, Jericho Moore, Zara Moore, Gavin Holland, Memphis Holland, and Scarleett Holland; brother Bennie Neal and his wife Floy Pearl of Quitman, MS.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Everin C. Neal and Claudia Lorene Cooper Neal; siblings, LJ Neal, Marie Johnson, Janice Neal, Jr. Neal, John D Neal, Charles Neal, Fat Neal, Florene Neal, Lorene Neal, Wayne Neal, and Dot Collins.

We are so very grateful for the very special caregivers at Southern Care Hospice Services. Their focus on providing patient care and comfort in such a passionate, loving, professional and personal way was such a blessing to not only mama but our whole family.

Pallbearers will be Colton Keller, Kaleb Long, Wesley Moore, Michael Holland, Gavin Holland, Memphis Holland, and Jericho Moore.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Mrs. Raines’ family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721