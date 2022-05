MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Graveside Services for Mrs. Willie Mae Collier will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 am at Barker Cemetery, Marion. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Collier, 97, of Meridian, who passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at her residence. A visitation was not held.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

