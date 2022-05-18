National Public Works Week observed locally

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s public works employees received recognition Wednesday for all the hard work they do for the city. May 15-21 is National Public Works Week.

The city held a luncheon at the Public Works Complex and officials shared a meal and chatted with the workers. Mayor Jimmie Smith highlighted all the workers and the many hours they put in to make Meridian a better place to live.

“We just want everybody to know we appreciate our public works department, that they do a fantastic job and they do a lot of things that people don’t realize. We have a water department and the sewer department where people are going out 24 hours a day. So, you know we’ve got a public works department that we appreciate, and our city should appreciate it.”

National Public Works Week continues through Saturday.

