National Public Works Week observed locally

May 15-21 is National Public Works Week.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s public works employees received recognition Wednesday for all the hard work they do for the city. May 15-21 is National Public Works Week.

The city held a luncheon at the Public Works Complex and officials shared a meal and chatted with the workers. Mayor Jimmie Smith highlighted all the workers and the many hours they put in to make Meridian a better place to live.

National Public Works Week continues through Saturday.

