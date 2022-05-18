Near-record warmth shows signs of easing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two more days of near-record warmth will be followed by a shift in the weather pattern that will mean cooler, wetter weather.

More Near-Record Warmth Through Friday

The record high for Thursday is 95 degrees. The forecast is 94 degrees. Friday’s record high is 97 degrees. The forecast is 94 degrees.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be partly cloudy. We’ll cool to the mid-70s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 66 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot. We’ll warm to the middle and upper 80s by noon. The high temperature will be near 94 degrees - perilously close to the record high of 95 degrees.

Rainy, Cooler Weather On The Way

The pattern shift arrives on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will begin forming in the afternoon. Highs will still be close to 90 degrees, but showers and storms will cool you quickly. Remember, when we introduce thunderstorms to 90-degree air, those thunderstorms can turn severe and produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. They don’t usually last long, but they can pack a punch.

More widespread rain is likely on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. That will hold high temperatures down in the low-to-mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.