Advertisement

Near-record warmth shows signs of easing

More near-record warmth is likely on Thursday and Friday, but heat relief is on the way.
More near-record warmth is likely on Thursday and Friday, but heat relief is on the way.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two more days of near-record warmth will be followed by a shift in the weather pattern that will mean cooler, wetter weather.

More Near-Record Warmth Through Friday

The record high for Thursday is 95 degrees. The forecast is 94 degrees. Friday’s record high is 97 degrees. The forecast is 94 degrees.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be partly cloudy. We’ll cool to the mid-70s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 66 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot. We’ll warm to the middle and upper 80s by noon. The high temperature will be near 94 degrees - perilously close to the record high of 95 degrees.

Rainy, Cooler Weather On The Way

The pattern shift arrives on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will begin forming in the afternoon. Highs will still be close to 90 degrees, but showers and storms will cool you quickly. Remember, when we introduce thunderstorms to 90-degree air, those thunderstorms can turn severe and produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. They don’t usually last long, but they can pack a punch.

More widespread rain is likely on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. That will hold high temperatures down in the low-to-mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicky, Casey White left jail prior to escape
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
Janis Elizabeth Jackson, 65, was last seen Monday, May 16, in York, Ala.
York police looking for missing woman
Odaishean Emone Brown
Man arrested after car chase
Meridian police said two people were robbed at knifepoint outside of the Exxon station at 325...
MPD: Two people robbed at knifepoint
‘He will be greatly missed’: Newton Co. police dog, Colt, killed by vehicle
‘He will be greatly missed’: Newton Co. police dog, Colt, killed by vehicle

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaiona Smith - My 18th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaiona Smith - My 18th, 2022
Record challenging heat
We can expect record-challenging heat the next couple of days
Wednesday afternoon will warm into the mid-90s for highs. We'll be warm enough that the record...
Warmth is building, and record highs could be in jeopardy
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - May 17th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - May 17th, 2022